Police arrested two men on suspicion of posting online messages inciting others to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo: Warton Li
2 men arrested for allegedly calling on others to attack Hong Kong leader in online posts, source says
- Two suspects, aged 32 and 61, were arrested on suspicion of inciting others to cause grievous bodily harm
- Government source says Chief Executive Carrie Lam was the target of the calls
