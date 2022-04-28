Police arrested two men on suspicion of posting online messages inciting others to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 men arrested for allegedly calling on others to attack Hong Kong leader in online posts, source says

  • Two suspects, aged 32 and 61, were arrested on suspicion of inciting others to cause grievous bodily harm
  • Government source says Chief Executive Carrie Lam was the target of the calls

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Updated: 8:17pm, 28 Apr, 2022

