The man was arrested for murder after being spotted moving the body. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man arrested for murder after being caught with girlfriend’s quilt-wrapped body on Hong Kong street

  • Grisly incident came to light when joggers saw what appeared to be legs protruding from the rolled-up quilt on Tin Ha Road in Tin Shui Wai at about 6am
  • Head of the deceased was wrapped with cling film and her hands were bound with a nylon rope, police spokesman says

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo and William Yiu

Updated: 10:38am, 29 Apr, 2022

