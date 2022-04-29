The man was arrested for murder after being spotted moving the body. Photo: Facebook
Man arrested for murder after being caught with girlfriend’s quilt-wrapped body on Hong Kong street
- Grisly incident came to light when joggers saw what appeared to be legs protruding from the rolled-up quilt on Tin Ha Road in Tin Shui Wai at about 6am
- Head of the deceased was wrapped with cling film and her hands were bound with a nylon rope, police spokesman says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The man was arrested for murder after being spotted moving the body. Photo: Facebook