5 people have been charged with trespassing for entering a government building without using an official coronavirus risk-exposure app. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

3 Hong Kong civil servants, 2 contractors charged with trespassing for failing to use ‘Leave Home Safe’ app when entering government building

  • Police alerted in November 2021 after the five attempted to enter Immigration Tower in Wan Chai without using official coronavirus risk-exposure app
  • Defendants appeared in Eastern Court on Friday for the first time since their arrests last year

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:03pm, 29 Apr, 2022

