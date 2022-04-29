5 people have been charged with trespassing for entering a government building without using an official coronavirus risk-exposure app. Photo: SCMP
3 Hong Kong civil servants, 2 contractors charged with trespassing for failing to use ‘Leave Home Safe’ app when entering government building
- Police alerted in November 2021 after the five attempted to enter Immigration Tower in Wan Chai without using official coronavirus risk-exposure app
- Defendants appeared in Eastern Court on Friday for the first time since their arrests last year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
