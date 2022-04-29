The defendant was originally picked up by police in 2020. Photo: Handout
National security law: Hong Kong university student gets 5 years’ jail for inciting secession on social media

  • District Court judge finds engineering undergraduate Lui Sai-yu’s offence to be of a ‘serious nature’
  • Police initially focused on his sale of weapons through social media, but later turned their attention to his Telegram channel containing more than 1,000 provocative messages

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:18pm, 29 Apr, 2022

The defendant was originally picked up by police in 2020. Photo: Handout
