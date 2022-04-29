Most of the black-market cigarettes were found hidden in parcels at the cargo terminal of Hong Kong International Airport, according to the Customs and Excise Department. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs arrests 11, seizes HK$15 million worth of e-cigarettes, other heated tobacco products ahead of ban
- Most of the illegal products found hidden in parcels at cargo terminal of Hong Kong airport, sent by airmail from countries such as Japan, South Korea, the US
- Customs officers close down two industrial units in Sheng Shui and Cheung Sha Wan used to store heat-not-burn cigarettes
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Most of the black-market cigarettes were found hidden in parcels at the cargo terminal of Hong Kong International Airport, according to the Customs and Excise Department. Photo: Handout