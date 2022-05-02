Ng Ka-sing (centre) appeared before Tuen Mun Court on Monday morning to face a count of murder. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
4 remanded in custody in connection with suspected murder of Hong Kong woman in New Territories
- Jobless man suspected of killing girlfriend appears in Tuen Mun Court, alongside three flatmates who allegedly helped to dispose of body
- Magistrate Jeffrey Sze grants prosecution eight-week adjournment to allow police more time to investigate
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
