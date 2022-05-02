Hong Kong customs seized HK$160 million worth of high-value electronic products destined for mainland China last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs makes biggest sea smuggling bust of year so far, seizing HK$160 million of contraband bound for mainland China

  • Officers seized high-value electronic products, musical instrument accessories and audio equipment from vessel bound for Guangzhou on April 21
  • Company proprietor, 69, arrested a day later; customs says smuggling operation was designed to evade tariffs worth HK$90 million

Cannix Yau
Updated: 3:09pm, 2 May, 2022

