Police set up a special New Territories South technology unit to pursue a sharp rise in online scams in the region. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 58 over online fraud totalling HK$51 million in losses, with HK$10 million love scam among cases

  • Most of the suspects were holders of bank accounts used to collect and launder money from a string of crimes
  • New Territories South technology crime unit was set up in January amid a 265 per cent rise in reports of online deception in the region

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:27pm, 3 May, 2022

