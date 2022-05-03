Police set up a special New Territories South technology unit to pursue a sharp rise in online scams in the region. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 58 over online fraud totalling HK$51 million in losses, with HK$10 million love scam among cases
- Most of the suspects were holders of bank accounts used to collect and launder money from a string of crimes
- New Territories South technology crime unit was set up in January amid a 265 per cent rise in reports of online deception in the region
Topic | Scams and swindles
