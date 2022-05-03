Subscribers of TVB’s news app received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police investigate after TVB’s news app sends out unauthorised push notifications
- Subscribers received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in early hours of Tuesday, including messages such as ‘Patriots rule Hong Kong’ and ‘yooooooo’
- Source says officers are investigating whether mobile app was hacked
Topic | Crime
