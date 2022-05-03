Subscribers of TVB’s news app received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Subscribers of TVB’s news app received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigate after TVB’s news app sends out unauthorised push notifications

  • Subscribers received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in early hours of Tuesday, including messages such as ‘Patriots rule Hong Kong’ and ‘yooooooo’
  • Source says officers are investigating whether mobile app was hacked

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:07pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Subscribers of TVB’s news app received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Subscribers of TVB’s news app received 23 push notifications within 21 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE