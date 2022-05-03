Hong Kong police have opened an investigation into the death of a 59-year-old decoration firm director. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police investigate death of decoration firm director after body discovered at store
- Force spokesman says body of 59-year-old man discovered at his own store with ‘10cm cut wound to the neck’
- Location cordoned off for police investigation as law enforcement insider says blood found on store walls
Topic | Crime
