Hong Kong police investigate death of decoration firm director after body discovered at store

  • Force spokesman says body of 59-year-old man discovered at his own store with ‘10cm cut wound to the neck’
  • Location cordoned off for police investigation as law enforcement insider says blood found on store walls

Clifford Lo and Christy Leung

Updated: 8:24pm, 3 May, 2022

