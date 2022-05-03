Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, walks to a prison van to head to court in December 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai illegally ran consultancy firm at Apple Daily’s offices for more than 20 years, prosecutors say
- Lai and former employee Wong Wai-keung accused of illegally subleasing Apple Daily’s office space to Dico Consultants Limited in 1998
- Move enabled Apple Daily to earn at least HK$1.09 million in rent from Dico and allow the latter to evade land premium of up to HK$110 million, prosecution says
Topic | Hong Kong courts
