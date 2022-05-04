Liu Yueteng pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder in relation to a random knife attack at Garden Hill in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Wikipedia.
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mainland China university student admits he tried to kill 4 women in Hong Kong in the hope of getting death sentence

  • Liu Yueteng, 26, had attacked four woman in Sham Shui Po in 2019, hoping to kill them so he could go back to mainland China and get the death penalty
  • He turned himself in to mainland authorities, but was told he would not be arrested for an offence committed across the border, so he returned to seek jail time

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:38pm, 4 May, 2022

