Liu Yueteng pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder in relation to a random knife attack at Garden Hill in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Wikipedia.
Mainland China university student admits he tried to kill 4 women in Hong Kong in the hope of getting death sentence
- Liu Yueteng, 26, had attacked four woman in Sham Shui Po in 2019, hoping to kill them so he could go back to mainland China and get the death penalty
- He turned himself in to mainland authorities, but was told he would not be arrested for an offence committed across the border, so he returned to seek jail time
