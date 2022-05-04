Simon Peh Yun-lu, head of the Independent Commission Against Corruption. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: anti-graft agency to deploy more than 80 officers to monitor leadership vote

  • Agency head Simon Peh says on-duty officers will be split between headquarters in North Point, polling venue in Wan Chai
  • Peh shrugs off questions about serving another term as commissioner, expresses pride over city’s ‘very good example internationally’

Christy Leung

Updated: 8:41pm, 4 May, 2022

