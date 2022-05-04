A source has said Hong Kong police are testing out a batch of QSZ-92 pistols, which are currently used by officers from China’s Public Security Bureau. Photo: Weibo
A source has said Hong Kong police are testing out a batch of QSZ-92 pistols, which are currently used by officers from China’s Public Security Bureau. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police consider importing pistols from mainland China to replace American revolvers

  • Source says force recently received dozens of Chinese-made pistols for officers to test, give feedback
  • Standard-issue revolvers no longer available after American supplier stopped making force’s specific model

Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:05pm, 4 May, 2022

