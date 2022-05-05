Officers seized items including mobile phones, bank cards and documents in operation ‘Doubleroute’. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 7 after dozens of victims are cheated in scams involving bogus low-interest loans

  • The suspects, six men and a woman, aged 20 to 38, are holders of bank accounts that were used to collect the proceeds of crime, police say
  • Fraudsters persuaded victims to pay a surety to secure a low-interest loan and then told them to transfer the money – which they pocketed – into a designated account

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:43pm, 5 May, 2022

