Officers seized items including mobile phones, bank cards and documents in operation ‘Doubleroute’. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 7 after dozens of victims are cheated in scams involving bogus low-interest loans
- The suspects, six men and a woman, aged 20 to 38, are holders of bank accounts that were used to collect the proceeds of crime, police say
- Fraudsters persuaded victims to pay a surety to secure a low-interest loan and then told them to transfer the money – which they pocketed – into a designated account
