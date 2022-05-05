A law banning the sale of e-cigarettes came into effect on Saturday. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police make first arrests under law banning sale of e-cigarettes, 2 suspects remain in custody

  • Two suspects, aged 28 and 31, are being held on suspicion of selling electronic cigarettes after police raided a mobile retail outlet in Mong Kok
  • Under new law, which came into effect on Saturday, offenders are subject to maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months’ imprisonment

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:59pm, 5 May, 2022

