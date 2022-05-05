Lam Wai-ho, a sports coaching student, has been jailed for carrying petrol bombs in 2020. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student jailed 14 months for carrying petrol bombs near police station

  • The 24-year-old claims he thought he was delivering red wine for a cash reward
  • Magistrate dismisses argument that the arrest was an attempt to make the student a scapegoat for attacks on police station

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:18pm, 5 May, 2022

