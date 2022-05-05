Five suspects were detained by police on suspicion of being core members of a prostitution syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
Five suspects were detained by police on suspicion of being core members of a prostitution syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong district official among 5 suspects detained in police operation against prostitution syndicate

  • Administrative officer arrested for allegedly helping gang book hotel rooms for sex workers and their clients
  • Source says each client paid between HK$7,000 and HK$10,000 for sex services, with syndicate claiming about 30 per cent of proceeds

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:33pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Five suspects were detained by police on suspicion of being core members of a prostitution syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
Five suspects were detained by police on suspicion of being core members of a prostitution syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE