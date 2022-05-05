Five suspects were detained by police on suspicion of being core members of a prostitution syndicate. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong district official among 5 suspects detained in police operation against prostitution syndicate
- Administrative officer arrested for allegedly helping gang book hotel rooms for sex workers and their clients
- Source says each client paid between HK$7,000 and HK$10,000 for sex services, with syndicate claiming about 30 per cent of proceeds
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Five suspects were detained by police on suspicion of being core members of a prostitution syndicate. Photo: Warton Li