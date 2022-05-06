Police visited TVB’s headquarters on Tuesday over the incident. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong police arrest TVB employee over unauthorised notifications sent out via broadcaster’s news app
- Man detained on suspicion of accessing a computer with dishonest intent – an offence that is punishable by up to five years in jail
- City’s largest free-to-air broadcaster said the 23 alerts were dispatched to news app users over a 21-minute period, with the first sent out at midnight on Monday
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Police visited TVB’s headquarters on Tuesday over the incident. Photo: EPA-EFE