Police visited TVB’s headquarters on Tuesday over the incident. Photo: EPA-EFE
Crime
Hong Kong police arrest TVB employee over unauthorised notifications sent out via broadcaster’s news app

  • Man detained on suspicion of accessing a computer with dishonest intent – an offence that is punishable by up to five years in jail
  • City’s largest free-to-air broadcaster said the 23 alerts were dispatched to news app users over a 21-minute period, with the first sent out at midnight on Monday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:31pm, 6 May, 2022

