Officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit are investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong administrative officer denies link with prostitution syndicate, claims he booked hotel room for credit card points

  • James Lam, 30, assistant district officer in Sha Tin, says he booked room for about a month to earn points for credit card and hotel’s loyalty membership
  • Investigation indicates one of two rooms in five-star hotel, which were used by the syndicate for its sex workers and clients, was booked by Lam, source says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:47pm, 6 May, 2022

