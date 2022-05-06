Officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit are investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong administrative officer denies link with prostitution syndicate, claims he booked hotel room for credit card points
- James Lam, 30, assistant district officer in Sha Tin, says he booked room for about a month to earn points for credit card and hotel’s loyalty membership
- Investigation indicates one of two rooms in five-star hotel, which were used by the syndicate for its sex workers and clients, was booked by Lam, source says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit are investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li