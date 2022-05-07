The Tether USDT cryptocurrency, used by the suspects. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

4 suspected core members of Hong Kong syndicate arrested over HK$600 million money-laundering case involving 750 bank accounts over 2 years

  • Customs says suspicion sparked when it was observed the money held in suspects’ accounts was not commensurate with their incomes
  • Half of all the account holders involved believed to be mainlanders, with authorities still trying to track them down

Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:14am, 7 May, 2022

