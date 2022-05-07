Two women were found dead and naked on the floor by the window of a ninth-floor room in the MGM Cotai. Photo: Facebook
Two women with strangulation marks on necks found dead and naked in Macau hotel room
- Police found the women on the floor by the window of a hotel room in the MGM Cotai
- There were no obvious signs of struggle, but both had strangulation marks on necks
