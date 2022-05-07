A man was found dead inside a 36B double-decker at Lei Muk Shue Bus Terminus in Tsuen Wan.
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man found dead in bus at Hong Kong terminus, believed to have been in the vehicle overnight

  • The deceased, believed to have been in his 50s, was found on the upper level of the double-decker 36B bus in Tsuen Wan
  • A driver at the terminus says ambulance personnel estimated the man had been dead for at least 10 hours by the time he was discovered

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:42pm, 7 May, 2022

