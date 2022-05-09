Police have arrested a man on suspicion of selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert by Canto-pop boyband Mirror. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest alleged forger for selling tickets to Mirror concert
- Suspect allegedly tried to sell two tickets to Canto-pop band’s concert at Hong Kong Coliseum for HK$10,000
- Police intercepted 20-year-old man as he tried to flee with victim’s cash, uncovered four more suspected fake tickets
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert by Canto-pop boyband Mirror. Photo: Handout