Police have arrested a man on suspicion of selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert by Canto-pop boyband Mirror. Photo: Handout
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert by Canto-pop boyband Mirror. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest alleged forger for selling tickets to Mirror concert

  • Suspect allegedly tried to sell two tickets to Canto-pop band’s concert at Hong Kong Coliseum for HK$10,000
  • Police intercepted 20-year-old man as he tried to flee with victim’s cash, uncovered four more suspected fake tickets

Edith Lin

Updated: 3:41pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert by Canto-pop boyband Mirror. Photo: Handout
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of selling fake tickets to an upcoming concert by Canto-pop boyband Mirror. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE