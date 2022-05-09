The victim was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
The victim was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man believed to have drowned while diving in Sai Kung

  • Man, 49, was diving with a group about 20 metres off Tai Lak Lei Island when he was found unconscious in the water, according to police
  • Preliminary police investigation showed the man ‘accidentally drowned during diving at the site’

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 7:22pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The victim was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
The victim was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE