The victim was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong man believed to have drowned while diving in Sai Kung
- Man, 49, was diving with a group about 20 metres off Tai Lak Lei Island when he was found unconscious in the water, according to police
- Preliminary police investigation showed the man ‘accidentally drowned during diving at the site’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The victim was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan