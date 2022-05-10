The fourth-alarm fire in Ngau Tau Kok in 2016 was the longest-running blaze at an industrial premises in Hong Kong history, having burned for 108 hours and 16 minutes. Photo: Edward Wong
Coroner urges authorities to license Hong Kong’s mini-storage industry to ensure compliance with fire safety, after firefighters’ deaths in 2016 blaze
- Two firefighters died battling one of the city’s longest-running blazes in a storage facility in Ngau Tau Kok
- Out of 1,222 premises inspected as of April 30 this year, a total of 3,222 common fire hazards were found in 959 of these facilities
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The fourth-alarm fire in Ngau Tau Kok in 2016 was the longest-running blaze at an industrial premises in Hong Kong history, having burned for 108 hours and 16 minutes. Photo: Edward Wong