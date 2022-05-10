Cheung Tsz-lung pleaded guilty at the District Court on Tuesday to two charges stemming from his involvement in the act of vigilantism in Sham Shui Po on October 6, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: man jailed 3 years for rioting and flouting government ban on masks in charges tied to assault on taxi driver
- The human resources manager was among 20 vigilantes who attacked taxi driver whose vehicle ran into demonstrators during anti-government protest
- Judge says he was left speechless by the “merciless” attack on the driver, who spent five days in hospital
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Cheung Tsz-lung pleaded guilty at the District Court on Tuesday to two charges stemming from his involvement in the act of vigilantism in Sham Shui Po on October 6, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng