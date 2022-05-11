Customs seized thousands of fake luxury watches mostly destined for India and the UAE. Photo: Felix Wong
5 held as Hong Kong customs seizes HK$22 million worth of fake luxury goods with Hermes, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada among big names pirated

  • Nearly 80,000 counterfeit products seized in operation were destined for various countries including the US, Britain, India and United Arab Emirates, Post learns
  • Items seized include handbags, high-heeled shoes, fashion accessories, sunglasses and watches

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:10pm, 11 May, 2022

