Customs seized thousands of fake luxury watches mostly destined for India and the UAE. Photo: Felix Wong
5 held as Hong Kong customs seizes HK$22 million worth of fake luxury goods with Hermes, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada among big names pirated
- Nearly 80,000 counterfeit products seized in operation were destined for various countries including the US, Britain, India and United Arab Emirates, Post learns
- Items seized include handbags, high-heeled shoes, fashion accessories, sunglasses and watches
