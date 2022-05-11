Chan To-wai, former member of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National Security Law: former member of group behind annual Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong jailed for failing to assist police investigation

  • Former standing committee member of now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, receives three months’ jail time
  • Chan To-wai, 57, among five people arrested on September 8, a day after group held press conference outside police headquarters in Wan Chai

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:29pm, 11 May, 2022

