Police have appealed to the public to stay alert, given a string of recent arrests related to cryptocurrency scams. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man after cryptocurrency trader conned into making bogus HK$1.5 million transfer
- Trader met a man posing as a buyer in Tsim Sha Tsui and ended up locked in a room after transferring digital money in a bogus transaction
- Office set up for the meeting was fake, with empty computer cases
