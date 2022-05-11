Police have appealed to the public to stay alert, given a string of recent arrests related to crypto­currency scams. Photo: Warton Li
Police have appealed to the public to stay alert, given a string of recent arrests related to crypto­currency scams. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man after cryptocurrency trader conned into making bogus HK$1.5 million transfer

  • Trader met a man posing as a buyer in Tsim Sha Tsui and ended up locked in a room after transferring digital money in a bogus transaction
  • Office set up for the meeting was fake, with empty computer cases

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:53pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have appealed to the public to stay alert, given a string of recent arrests related to crypto­currency scams. Photo: Warton Li
Police have appealed to the public to stay alert, given a string of recent arrests related to crypto­currency scams. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE