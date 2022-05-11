Hui Po-keung was on a list of people who would be stopped by law enforcers if they tried to leave Hong Kong,.according to a source. Photo: Felix Wong
Ex-scholar tied to fund for protesters ‘arrested at Hong Kong airport by national security police’

  • Hui Po-keung, formerly with Lingnan University, detained as he was about to board flight to Germany
  • Hui was one of five trustees of 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which has come under scrutiny of authorities

Clifford Lo and Christy Leung

Updated: 7:15pm, 11 May, 2022

