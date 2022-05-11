Students arrested in a Hong Kong police operation against trend of youth crimes in Hong Kong. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police warn vulnerable teens exploited for drug trafficking, prostitution despite drop in youth crimes
- Police report number of young people arrested for various crimes between January and March dropped by 37.5 per cent year on year to 448
- Force describes youth crime as complex social issue which needs community collaboration to combat, adds teens need to “learn to say ‘no’ to temptations”
