Students arrested in a Hong Kong police operation against trend of youth crimes in Hong Kong. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police warn vulnerable teens exploited for drug trafficking, prostitution despite drop in youth crimes

  • Police report number of young people arrested for various crimes between January and March dropped by 37.5 per cent year on year to 448
  • Force describes youth crime as complex social issue which needs community collaboration to combat, adds teens need to “learn to say ‘no’ to temptations”

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:14pm, 11 May, 2022

