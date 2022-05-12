Chan Tong-kai (left) with Reverend Peter Koon upon his release from jail in late 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mother of Hong Kong murder victim at centre of extradition bill case renews call for Carrie Lam to send suspect to Taiwan for trial
- Amber Poon tells Lam ‘at least all Hongkongers and history will remember that you have the heart to solve problems before you leave office’
- Confessed killer Chan Tong-kai has remained in city for more than two years after serving jail time for money laundering
