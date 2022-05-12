Hong Kong police arrest 4 suspects on suspicion of harassing debtors. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Schoolboy among 4 arrested by Hong Kong police on suspicion of harassing debtors

  • Police round up suspects, aged between 15 and 27, in series of raids in Kwun Tong and Lantau
  • Officers say young men were suspected of going to debtors’ homes to carry out harassment acts such as putting up loan collection letters and splashing red paint

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:29pm, 12 May, 2022

