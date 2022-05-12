Hong Kong police arrest 4 suspects on suspicion of harassing debtors. Photo: Warton Li
Schoolboy among 4 arrested by Hong Kong police on suspicion of harassing debtors
- Police round up suspects, aged between 15 and 27, in series of raids in Kwun Tong and Lantau
- Officers say young men were suspected of going to debtors’ homes to carry out harassment acts such as putting up loan collection letters and splashing red paint
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong police arrest 4 suspects on suspicion of harassing debtors. Photo: Warton Li