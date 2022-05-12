Police uncovered 75g of home-made DNT buried in farmland outside a former aircraft technician’s home. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong man who attempted boat escape to Taiwan with 11 others jailed for 20 months for making explosives at home
- Former aircraft technician admits to making dinitrotoluene (DNT) between December 2019 and January 2020, but denies trying to use it in anti-government protests
- The 31-year-old and 11 others were previously caught by mainland Chinese coastguards after trying to flee by speedboat under the guise of a fishing trip in 2020
