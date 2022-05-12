The Hong Kong Bar Association has confirmed it received a complaint from national security police. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police lodge complaint against lawyers who allegedly took fees from legal defence fund despite claims of pro bono services

  • Investigation revealed some solicitors, barristers had allegedly taken money from the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund as legal fees, the force says
  • Legal source says some barristers had also received cheques directly from the fund instead of a solicitor, which is not allowed under the profession’s rules

Christy LeungChris Lau
Updated: 10:31pm, 12 May, 2022

