Police are still investigating the case, and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Police are still investigating the case, and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 17 over money-laundering syndicate behind HK$97 million handled in past 16 months

  • Nine men and eight women suspected to have used virtual accounts to process funds
  • Suspects thought to have been paid up to HK$1,000 each to set up accounts for syndicate members to use

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:24pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police are still investigating the case, and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Police are still investigating the case, and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE