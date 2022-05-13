Police are still investigating the case, and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 17 over money-laundering syndicate behind HK$97 million handled in past 16 months
- Nine men and eight women suspected to have used virtual accounts to process funds
- Suspects thought to have been paid up to HK$1,000 each to set up accounts for syndicate members to use
