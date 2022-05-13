A calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong, part of an estimated HK$5 billion (US$637 million) haul was stolen from a renowned collector. Photo: Sam Tsang
3 jailed for up to 2½ years for stealing HK$5 billion worth of antiques, art including Mao Zedong scroll in Hong Kong’s costliest heist

  • Trio broke into mainland Chinese collector Fu Chunxiao’s flat to steal philatelic items and calligraphy by former Chinese leader Mao Zedong
  • Robbers sold scroll worth HK$2.3 billion containing 1929 Politburo report by Mao for HK$200 to an amateur collector on morning of heist

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:56pm, 13 May, 2022

