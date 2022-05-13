Hong Kong police arrest driver after video shows BMW mounting central divider. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest BMW driver after online video shows car mounting central divider, driving against traffic direction
- Police say driver, 57, lost control of car while turning left from Clear Water Bay Road into southbound New Clear Water Bay Road on Saturday
- Officers launched investigation after dashcam footage began circulating online
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong police arrest driver after video shows BMW mounting central divider. Photo: Facebook