Hong Kong police arrest driver after video shows BMW mounting central divider. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong police arrest BMW driver after online video shows car mounting central divider, driving against traffic direction

  • Police say driver, 57, lost control of car while turning left from Clear Water Bay Road into southbound New Clear Water Bay Road on Saturday
  • Officers launched investigation after dashcam footage began circulating online

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:42pm, 13 May, 2022

