A calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong, part of an estimated HK$5 billion (US$637 million) haul, was stolen from a renowned collector. Photo: Sam Tsang
A calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong, part of an estimated HK$5 billion (US$637 million) haul, was stolen from a renowned collector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Victim of Hong Kong’s costliest heist says jail terms for burglars ‘too lenient’, given HK$5 billion value of stolen items

  • Burglars had broken into mainland Chinese collector Fu Chunxiao’s flat in Hong Kong to steal philatelic items and calligraphy by former national leader Mao Zedong
  • Fu says he intends to donate some of the reclaimed items to Hong Kong and mainland governments

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:00am, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong, part of an estimated HK$5 billion (US$637 million) haul, was stolen from a renowned collector. Photo: Sam Tsang
A calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong, part of an estimated HK$5 billion (US$637 million) haul, was stolen from a renowned collector. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE