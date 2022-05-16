Hong Kong police arrested a schoolboy and two young men on suspicion of trafficking and manufacturing illegal drugs. Photo: Warton Li
14-year-old schoolboy among 3 arrested by Hong Kong police on suspicion of trafficking, manufacturing illegal drugs
- Officers stopped Form Three student for identity check in Tsuen Wan and found eight grams of suspected cocaine in his possession
- Raids on two Hong Kong factory units resulted in seizure of HK$530,000 worth of narcotics
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong police arrested a schoolboy and two young men on suspicion of trafficking and manufacturing illegal drugs. Photo: Warton Li