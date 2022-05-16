Police fined 219 diners for attending a banquet at a restaurant in Tai Po on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
Police fined 219 diners for attending a banquet at a restaurant in Tai Po on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police fine 219 diners for flouting social-distancing curbs at birthday banquet, including ‘dozens of suspected triad members’

  • Force says officers discovered 219 people, consisting of 156 men and 63 women, aged between 19 and 75, in attendance at banquet
  • Dinner held to celebrate 70th birthday of suspected Sun Yee On triad member, force insider says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:49pm, 16 May, 2022

