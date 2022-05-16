Royston Chow (left) at West Kowloon Court in December 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Next Digital senior executive turns against ex-boss and Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai in fraud trial in exchange for personal freedom
- Royston Chow agrees to help prosecutors secure conviction of tycoon and former colleague, in return for exemption from criminal liability
- Chow names Lai as having the final say on mode and venue of consultancy firm operating at Apple Daily’s headquarters
