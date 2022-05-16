Activist Martin Turner. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court shows leniency to cycling activist for illegally entering Legislative Council Complex

  • Hong Kong Cycling Alliance member Martin Turner received a bind-over order at court for illegal entry, for resisting complex’s security staff
  • Court orders Turner to enter into recognisance to engage in good behaviour and keep the peace, pay HK$300 towards cost of proceeding

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:44pm, 16 May, 2022

