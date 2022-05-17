Hong Kong customs seizes 200kg of ketamine worth HK$86 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs seizes 200kg of ketamine worth HK$86 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs uncovers biggest haul of ketamine at airport in 14 years, seizing 200kg worth HK$86 million

  • Consignment, declared as carrying 12 boxes of electric drills, selected for inspection after it was sent to city last month from Netherlands via Taiwan
  • Customs officers snare five suspects during undercover sting operation at Tai Kok Tsui factory building

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:35pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs seizes 200kg of ketamine worth HK$86 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs seizes 200kg of ketamine worth HK$86 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE