A court has rejected a bid to increase the sentence for a student who protested against a national anthem bill in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court rejects bid to increase sentence for student who protested against national anthem bill in 2020, warning of ‘double penalty’
- Prosecutors applied for heftier sentence for Lee Man-kei for his role in protest against March of Volunteers and security laws
- Lee, 24, is due to complete 120 hours of community service for taking part in unlawful assembly and assaulting police officers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A court has rejected a bid to increase the sentence for a student who protested against a national anthem bill in 2020. Photo: Warton Li