A Hong Kong housewife was sentenced at the High Court on Tuesday for killing her daughter in October 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong housewife with severe depression jailed for 4 years for strangling daughter to death after giving teen concoction of drugs
- Kwok Lin-choi made her daughter, 16, drink a mixture of sleeping pills and antidepressants before killing her in October 2019
- Premeditated act calls for substantial jail term as parents have no right to decide whether their children should live or die, judge says
