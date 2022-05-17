A Hong Kong housewife was sentenced at the High Court on Tuesday for killing her daughter in October 2019. Photo: Warton Li
A Hong Kong housewife was sentenced at the High Court on Tuesday for killing her daughter in October 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong housewife with severe depression jailed for 4 years for strangling daughter to death after giving teen concoction of drugs

  • Kwok Lin-choi made her daughter, 16, drink a mixture of sleeping pills and antidepressants before killing her in October 2019
  • Premeditated act calls for substantial jail term as parents have no right to decide whether their children should live or die, judge says

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:59pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong housewife was sentenced at the High Court on Tuesday for killing her daughter in October 2019. Photo: Warton Li
A Hong Kong housewife was sentenced at the High Court on Tuesday for killing her daughter in October 2019. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE