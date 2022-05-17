A search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers has led to the arrest of a man accused of strangling two women in Macau. Photo: Facebook
A search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers has led to the arrest of a man accused of strangling two women in Macau. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Massive search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers leads to arrest of man accused of strangling two women in Macau hotel room

  • Man, 34, fled city through border checkpoint about 10 and half hours after he lured first victim to room in MGM Cotai on May 5
  • Macau police sought help from mainland authorities who tracked down suspect in Hunan Province

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:47pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers has led to the arrest of a man accused of strangling two women in Macau. Photo: Facebook
A search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers has led to the arrest of a man accused of strangling two women in Macau. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE