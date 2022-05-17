A search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers has led to the arrest of a man accused of strangling two women in Macau. Photo: Facebook
Massive search operation involving 700 mainland Chinese police officers leads to arrest of man accused of strangling two women in Macau hotel room
- Man, 34, fled city through border checkpoint about 10 and half hours after he lured first victim to room in MGM Cotai on May 5
- Macau police sought help from mainland authorities who tracked down suspect in Hunan Province
