Nearly 40 per cent of Hong Kong secondary school students were exposed to unwanted online sexual content or requests, a survey has found. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Nearly 40 per cent of Hong Kong secondary school students exposed to unwanted online sexual content or requests, survey shows

  • Save the Children Hong Kong poll also reveals teenagers received unwanted requests for sexual photos or intimate details of themselves in past 12 months
  • NGO calls for a new commissioner to ensure online safety for children, independent body on internet security

Christy Leung
Updated: 12:00am, 18 May, 2022

