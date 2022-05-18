Former MTR trainee Cheng Tsz-ho and student Liu Tsz-man pleaded guilty before the District Court on Wednesday to a lesser count of possessing articles with intent to destroy or damage property. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong fugitives who tried to flee to Taiwan admit possessing petrol, other chemicals for making bombs for 2019 protests

  • Former MTR trainee Cheng Tsz-ho, student Liu Tsz-man and two others plead guilty to possessing articles with intent to destroy or damage property
  • Raw ingredients, chemicals ‘enough for making 16 petrol bombs’ to be used during demonstrations in 2019 found during police raid on Wan Chai flat

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 May, 2022

